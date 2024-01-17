QUALCOMM Incorporated Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the wireless technology company will earn $6.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.02. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

