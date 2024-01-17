Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Quarta-Rad Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Quarta-Rad

(Get Free Report)

Quarta-Rad, Inc distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quarta-Rad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarta-Rad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.