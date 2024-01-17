Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

