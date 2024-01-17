Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.66.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.34 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

