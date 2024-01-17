Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zoetis Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

