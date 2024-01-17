Reviewing GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Noodles & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $163.73 million 1.55 $10.28 million N/A N/A Noodles & Company $509.48 million 0.22 -$3.31 million ($0.06) -42.00

GEN Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Company.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 2.42% 38.14% 3.17% Noodles & Company -0.53% -0.31% -0.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.4% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GEN Restaurant Group and Noodles & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Noodles & Company 0 1 1 0 2.50

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 149.53%. Noodles & Company has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.87%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Noodles & Company on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.