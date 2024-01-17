Roderick (Rod) Flavell Purchases 229 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £998.44 ($1,270.44).

Roderick (Rod) Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 250 shares of FDM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,272.43).

FDM stock opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 362.50 ($4.61) and a one year high of GBX 897 ($11.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £479.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,215.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 424.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 492.10.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

