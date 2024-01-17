Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $130.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

