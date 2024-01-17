Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%.
Shares of RGLD opened at $120.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.
