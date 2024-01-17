Scotiabank Downgrades Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) to Sector Perform

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

TSE:CIA opened at C$7.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$4.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.9723684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

