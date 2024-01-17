Scotiabank Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.71.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
