Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.30)-0.10 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after acquiring an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $224,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

