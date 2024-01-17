Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

SHOP opened at $81.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. Shopify has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

