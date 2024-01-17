Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 4.2 %

PayPal stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.