Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Etsy by 5.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 366,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

