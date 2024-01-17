Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $576,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $271.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

