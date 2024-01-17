Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.