Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $82.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

