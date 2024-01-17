ServiceNow (NOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $727.56 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $734.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $685.77 and its 200 day moving average is $609.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

