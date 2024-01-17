SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,672.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $1,060,042.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,914 shares of company stock worth $11,195,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

