Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Drops By 10.0%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,660,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 44,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 124.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Agenus by 548.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 6,736,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after buying an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 3,724,892 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGEN opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Agenus has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

