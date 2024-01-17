Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Decreases By 10.0%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,220,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 120,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Apple Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $199.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
