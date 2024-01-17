Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Decreases By 10.0%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,220,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 120,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Apple Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

