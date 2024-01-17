Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Declines By 9.4%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

