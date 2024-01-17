Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Shares Down 2.4%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.84 ($0.15). 182,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,029,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.15).

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.92.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

