Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $341,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $340,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

