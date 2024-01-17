SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

