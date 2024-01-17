Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.50. 90,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 89,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Get Our Latest Report on Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 1.1 %
Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.36%.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.