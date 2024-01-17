Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.50. 90,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 89,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.37.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.36%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

