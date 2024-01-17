Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 51.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $270,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $26.99 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

