Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 66,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 328,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sonendo from $1.00 to $0.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonendo from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonendo from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Sonendo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Sonendo had a negative net margin of 137.14% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,000. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

