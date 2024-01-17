SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $20.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $50,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $36,214,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,214,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 95,520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

