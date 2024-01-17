State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

