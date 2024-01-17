State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,838 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

