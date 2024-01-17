State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

