State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 419,442 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,504,000 after buying an additional 305,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYT opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

