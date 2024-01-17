StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 316.30% and a negative net margin of 852.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
