StockNews.com Downgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Hold

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

NYSE:BR opened at $202.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

