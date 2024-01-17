StockNews.com Downgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Sell

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,454. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 845,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

