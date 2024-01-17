StockNews.com Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Sell

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 33.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,501 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.