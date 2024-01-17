StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBFV

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.