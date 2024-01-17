StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

First Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

FCAP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

