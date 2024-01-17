StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SBFG stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.74.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

