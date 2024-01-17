StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
SBFG stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.74.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.