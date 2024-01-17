StockNews.com Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 294.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,105,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.0% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,961,000 after purchasing an additional 440,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

