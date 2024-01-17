StockNews.com Upgrades Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) to Strong-Buy

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $909.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $819.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.32. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $474.28 and a fifty-two week high of $961.91.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
