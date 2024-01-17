StockNews.com Upgrades Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) to Strong-Buy

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $909.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $819.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.32. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $474.28 and a fifty-two week high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

