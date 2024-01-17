StockNews.com Upgrades RB Global (NYSE:RBA) to “Hold”

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $64.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Wealth Alliance raised its position in RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in RB Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

