StockNews.com Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to “Hold”

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of UNFI opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

