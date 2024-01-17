Strs Ohio Has $1 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 645.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,641 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10,062.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,645,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

PTEN stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

