Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 56 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $245.91 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average of $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

