Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Teradata by 214.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $346,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,066.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,095 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

