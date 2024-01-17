Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $167,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.