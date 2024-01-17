Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

